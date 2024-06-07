

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health officials have confirmed the outbreak of avian flu in more than 40 dairy cattle in Minnesota.



The Minnesota Board of Animal Health conducted a test on the animals. Following this, the US Department of Agriculture or USDA's National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed the test results as positive.



State Veterinarian Brian Hoefs, commented, 'We knew it was only a matter of time before this detection would reach our doorstep.'



The herd has been quarantined for 30 days to reduce the risk of the virus spreading off the farm, while the milk of the sick cows has been disposed of, the board stated.



'It's important for dairy farmers to follow the example of this herd and test sick cows,' Hoefs advised.



Following 30 days from the positive test result, the cows will be tested again for avian flu.



'Once this news gets out, then it kind of triggers other farms to consider doing the testing if they were on the fence prior,' Hoefs noted. 'My guess is we will see more testing later this week into next week.'



So far, more than 80 cattle herds have contracted the bird flu across 11 states - Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, South Dakota, Texas and Minnesota.



The USDA found that the majority of cows recovered from the disease. However, some cows were slaughtered by farmers after not recovering, Reuters reports.



