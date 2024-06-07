

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland market ended slightly higher on Friday after a choppy session, as investors largely refrained from making significant moves.



The benchmark SMI, which stayed in the red for much of the session till a little past mid afternoon, ended the day with a small gain of 13.51 points or 0.11% at 12,254.76.



Roche GS shares climbed about 1.9%. Sandoz Group gained 1.67%, while SIG Group, Lindt & Spruengli, Richemont, Swiss Re, Holcim and Alcon posted modest gains.



Partners Group, Lonza Group and Straumann Holding lost 1.6%, 1.2% and 1.06%, respectively. Sika, Geberit, Swisscom, Swatch Group and Swiss Life Holding gained 0.5 to 1%.



Temenos Group shares rallied 5.1%. Flughafen Zurich climbed 1.88%. ams OSRAM AG, Helvetia and Baloise Holding posted moderate gains.



