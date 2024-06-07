

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, a new drug has been linked to atleast three overdose deaths in Wayne, Ingham, and Berrien counties in the state.



The drug, medetomidine, is a non-opioid veterinarian tranquilizer that is not approved for human use.



During the post-mortem toxicology testing of people who died from drug overdoses, the officials found traces of medetomidine among other drugs in their bodies.



'Medetomidine is considered more potent than xylazine and we want to make sure Michigan residents are aware of this new and dangerous drug showing up in overdose deaths in our state,' said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, medical executive of Michigan.



The new drug is similar to another animal tranquilizer xylazine, which also affects the user's central nervous system, slows the heart rate, lowers blood pressure and decreases brain activity.



'Even though naloxone doesn't directly reverse the effects of medetomidine or xylazine, these tranquilizers are usually found in combination with opioid drugs like fentanyl, that can be reversed. For this reason, we continue to urge individuals who use drugs and their loved ones to carry naloxone to prevent overdose,' Bagdasarian urged.



The health department is also seeking help from local organizations to raise awareness about medetomidine and other substances.



Similarly, officials in Philadelphia and Chicago have issued warnings about medetomidine.



