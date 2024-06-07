

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning to states about the potential risks associated with consuming raw milk, as the prevalence of the H5N1 bird flu virus in dairy cattle has been increasing.



In a letter addressed to state and local officials, the FDA has urged for an escalation in the testing of herds that produce raw milk intended for sale. Furthermore, the FDA is recommending that states exercise their regulatory authority to cease the sale of raw milk from herds that have tested positive for the virus.



In addition to these measures, the FDA is encouraging states to implement surveillance testing for the presence of the H5N1 virus in dairy herds involved in the commercial production of unpasteurized milk. States are also being urged to report their findings to both state and federal regulatory bodies. Currently, there have been 82 herds across the country that have tested positive for the virus.



Dr. Don Prater, leading the FDA's H5N1 response, emphasized the importance of minimizing the exposure of humans and other animal species to the risks posed by the H5N1 virus. The FDA's concerns extend to public health, food-producing animals, and wildlife.



While the interstate sale of raw milk is prohibited by the FDA, several states have varying regulations permitting its sale within their boundaries. The concern arises from the potential presence of high levels of the H5N1 bird flu virus in raw milk, as it is believed to infect cows through their udders. Although it remains uncertain whether individuals can contract bird flu from consuming contaminated milk, there have been reported cases of cats on infected farms dying after consuming raw milk, along with three dairy workers becoming infected.



The FDA is also recommending that any raw milk or products from exposed cattle that are fed to calves or other animals be heat-treated or pasteurized to mitigate the risks associated with the virus.



The agency has indicated its intention to release new research and data on the bird flu virus in raw milk and its products shortly.



