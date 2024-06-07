

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent randomized, controlled clinical trial conducted by lifestyle medicine innovator Dean Ornish, M.D., has revealed groundbreaking results regarding the treatment of early-stage Alzheimer's disease.



The study, published in the Alzheimer's Research and Therapy journal, demonstrated significant improvement in cognition and functionality among participants following a 20-week intensive lifestyle intervention that did not involve the use of medications.



In the study, around 50 male and female participants diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer's disease were randomly assigned to either maintain their current lifestyle or follow a comprehensive regimen. This regimen consisted of a whole food, plant-based diet, supplements, moderate exercise, stress management techniques, and group support sessions over 20 weeks.



The results of the study were remarkable, with ten individuals experiencing cognitive improvements, accompanied by a reduction in amyloid levels - a key indicator of Alzheimer's disease - as revealed by blood tests. Dr. Ornish emphasized the statistically significant correlation between compliance with lifestyle modifications and the degree of cognitive enhancement observed in the study, underlining the potential of simple lifestyle adjustments in reversing chronic diseases.



Despite the promising outcomes, the study did face some challenges, including dropouts from the intervention and difficulties in maintaining dietary restrictions. However, participants who completed the intervention displayed significant improvements in plasma Aß42/40 levels, suggesting potential benefits for brain health.



While the study acknowledged limitations such as the lack of diversity among participants and potential bias due to participants' awareness of the intervention, it paves the way for further research with larger and more diverse samples over an extended period to draw conclusive results.



