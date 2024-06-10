

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.050 trillion yen in April, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday - up 8.2 percent from a year earlier.



The April reading was down from 3.399 trillion yen in March.



Exports were up 2.4 percent on year at 8.428 trillion yen and imports rose 8.5 percent to 9.089 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 661,5 billion yen.



The capital account saw a deficit of 10.1 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 2.252 trillion yen.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken