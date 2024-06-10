

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lake Worth, Florida-based Green Life Farms is recalling one lot of its 4-ounce containers of Baby Arugula citing the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the U.S Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves the product in a 4-ounce, clear plastic package marked with the lot code LW15124. The recalled products, with a sell by date of 6/15/24, were available for sale at select Publix locations from 5/31/24.



The recall was initiated after the company's routine testing revealed the presence of Salmonella in a single harvest of Baby Arugula.



Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, while infection with Salmonella in rare circumstances can cause more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses in connection with the recalled product so far.



Immediate corrective action was taken by the firm, while additional harvests remain unaffected.



Consumers who have purchased the impacted Baby Arugula are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.



In recent recalls due to Salmonella risk, Dearborn, Michigan-based UBC Food Distributors last week called back ground black pepper under the Baraka brand, and Delray, Florida-based Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. called back whole cucumbers.



Meanwhile, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week issued a warning of Salmonella outbreak linked to cucumbers in 25 U.S. States after receiving reports of 162 people who are sick with this outbreak strain.



