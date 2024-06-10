

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Investor sentiment from the euro area is the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases consumer and producer price figures.



In the meantime, GDP, industrial output and household consumption figures from Sweden are due.



At 3.00 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, SECO, releases Swiss consumer sentiment survey results.



Also, industrial output from Austria is due at 3.00 AM ET.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is scheduled to publish industrial production for April. Economists expect production to grow 0.3 percent on month in April, in contrast to the 0.5 percent fall in March.



At 4.30 am ET, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence survey data is due. The economic sentiment index is forecast to improve to -1.5 in June from -3.6 in May.



