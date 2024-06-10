

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) Monday said its Norwegian subsidiary, Chemring Nobel, has signed a 15-year deal with Northrop Grumman to supply HMX energetic material used in its missile programmes.



As part of the agreement, Chemring received an order worth $83 million from Northrop, with deliveries expected to begin in fiscal 2026. The company plans to complete the delivery by the following three years.



'These awards, which illustrate the long-term and valued relationship that we enjoy with Northrop Grumman, support our decision to invest in increasing the capacity of our three energetics businesses over the medium-term, and reinforces Chemring's position as a key supplier to NATO,' said Michael Ord, Chief Executive of Chemring.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken