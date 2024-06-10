

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pennon Group Plc (PNN.L), a British water utility company, said on Monday that it has appointed David Sproul as Chair Designate.



He will join the Board as a non-executive director on July 1.



Gill Rider will retire from the Board post the Annual General Meeting on July 24, after which Sproul will assume the role of Chair.



Sproul has spent most of his career in professional services at Deloitte, including as Global Deputy CEO from 2019 to 2021. In late 2021, he became Chair of Starling Bank Ltd.



