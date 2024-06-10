

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices held steady in European trade on Monday after three straight weeks of losses.



Benchmark Brent crude futures inched up 0.1 percent to $79.69 a barrel while WTI crude futures were little changed at $75.55.



Oil prices struggled for direction as a stronger dollar offset hopes of improved summer fuel demand in the U.S.



The dollar index rose as the euro slumped to a one-month low on rising regional political uncertainty following President Emmanuel Macron's demand for an early legislative election.



Macron's decision comes after far-right Eurosceptic nationalists made gains in European Parliament elections.



Traders also awaited cues from this week's Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement on Wednesday for directional cues.



While no change in interest rates is expected, the accompanying policy statement may reveal more about the timing and pace of interest-rate cuts later this year.



Meanwhile, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and the International Energy Agency (IEA) will release their latest monthly oil market reports on June 11 and June 12, respectively.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken