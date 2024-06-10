

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Immediately after his centrist alliance faced setback in the European election at the weekend, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a snap parliamentary election.



Macron dissolved the National Assembly. The election will take place in two phases; on June 30 and July 7. The surprise move reportedly influenced the French and European markets negatively.



Rising support for the far right was reflected in the European parliamentary elections, held across the EU's 27 member states.



Macron's centrist alliance was able to win only less than half the votes that the right-wing National Rally won.



'France needs a clear majority to operate in calm and concord,' Macron wrote on X. 'I've understood your message, your preoccupations, and I won't leave them without a response.'



French Opposition leader Marion Le Pen welcomed the move, and said her party is ready for the election.



'I can only salute the president's decision to call early elections?We are ready to exercise power if the French give us their backing,' said Le Pen, who ran for the French presidency in 2012, 2017, and 2022.



Macron declared elections with three years left for him as president, and the parliament to complete its term.



