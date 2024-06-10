

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Monetary policy anxiety ahead of the Fed's interest rate decision on Wednesday kept global markets on tenterhooks. Consumer price inflation readings due on Wednesday as well as the producer price inflation readings due on Thursday added to the nervousness. Though the Fed is widely expected to hold rates steady, the Fed's forward guidance on future rate cuts is keenly anticipated.



Wall Street Futures are trading lower. European benchmarks are trading in the red amidst announcement of snap elections in France. Asian shares finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index rallied amidst the euro's plunge triggered by political uncertainty in France. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices gained. Gold prices however declined. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 38,753.00, down 0.12% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,341.50, down 0.10% Germany's DAX at 18,460.65, down 0.51% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,220.95, down 0.30% France's CAC 40 at 7,875.69, down 1.58% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,003.25, down 0.95% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,054.50, up 1.02% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,860.00, up 0.49% (June 7) China's Shanghai Composite at 3,051.28, up 0.08% (June 7) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 18,366.95, down 0.59% (June 7)



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0751, down 0.45% GBP/USD at 1.2715, down 0.05% USD/JPY at 156.90, up 0.13% AUD/USD at 0.6594, up 0.18% USD/CAD at 1.3769, up 0.03% Dollar Index at 105.28, up 0.37%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.468%, up 0.86% Germany at 2.6650%, up 1.83% France at 3.217%, up 3.41% U.K. at 4.3635%, up 2.29% Japan at 1.024%, down 1.16%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Aug) at $80.13, up 0.64%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jul) at $76.02, up 0.65%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,317.70, down 0.31%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $69,346.35, up 0.01% Ethereum at $3,672.05, down 0.45% BNB at $641.40, down 5.54% Solana at $159.35, up 0.05% XRP at $0.4973, up 0.56%.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

