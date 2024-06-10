Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd.: Great Quest Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. (TSX-V: GQ) ("Great Quest" or the "Company") announces its intention to change its name to "Great Quest Gold Ltd." (the "Name Change"). The Company's ticker symbol will remain "GQ". The Company will seek shareholder approval for the Name Change at its upcoming annual and general meeting of common shareholders scheduled for July 17, 2024 (the "AGM"). For further details regarding the AGM and/or other matters to be presented to Great Quest shareholders, please refer to the Company's management information circular dated June 4, 2024 which is available under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca and the Company's website.



About Great Quest

Great Quest Fertilizer Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the development of African gold projects. The Company's flagship asset is the Sanoukou Gold Project, encompassing 24 km2 located in the Kayes region to the West of Mali and developing the Tilemsi Phosphate Project a 1,206 km² parcel in northeastern Mali, containing high quality phosphate resources amenable to use as direct application fertilizer. Great Quest is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol GQ, and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol GQM.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF GREAT QUEST FERTILIZER LTD.

"Jed Richardson"

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Name Change and the Company's future plans. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



