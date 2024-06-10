New additions include Marc Bouchet, Senior Investment Associate; David Delfassy, Investment Director; and Sam Hill, Investment Analyst

This initiative is central to the firm's presence in Europe, where it seeks to grow energy transition, electrification, decarbonization, industrial, and mobility investment sectors

TDK Ventures' $150 million (USD) multi-LP Fund EX1 (EX stands for energy transformation) focuses on early-stage European and North American-based electrification and decarbonization startups

TDK Corporation (TSE:6762) announces that subsidiary TDK Ventures Inc., its corporate venture capital arm, has added three key roles to grow its recently opened London office, the first office for the firm's European expansion. The team members will assume their roles, effective June 10, in the following positions: Marc Bouchet, Senior Investment Associate; David Delfassy, Investment Director; and Sam Hill, Investment Analyst.

As newly appointed Senior Investment Associate, Marc Bouchet will lead capital deployment from TDK Ventures Fund 2 which focuses on Digital Transformation (DX) and Energy Transformation (EX). Marc has spent the last three years supporting early-stage startups in the energy, climate, and industrial technology sectors in the firm's San Jose, California, headquarters. Previously at Plug and Play Ventures and General Electric, he is an aerospace engineer by trade with a bachelor's degree from Case Western University.

David Delfassy, Investment Director, will lead capital deployment from TDK Ventures' Fund EX1 which focuses on accelerating European energy transition and decarbonization. He joins the London office after serving as a Senior Investment Associate with Ahren Innovation Capital. Prior to this, he was an investor in early-stage startups at MTech Capital and a management consultant with McKinsey Company. He holds a B.S. in mechanical engineering and materials science from Duke University.

Sam Hill joins as Investment Analyst to support Delfassy's team investing from Fund EX1. He comes to TDK Ventures from Clean Growth Investment Management, where he was a private equity investor, building on prior experience consulting with Roland Berger. He earned his master's degree in material science from the University of Cambridge.

"Europe is very important to us," commented Nicolas Sauvage, President of TDK Ventures. "Recent breakthroughs in materials science and advanced manufacturing, with important regulatory tailwinds, have created a watershed era for electrification and decarbonization projects in the region. Marc, David, and Sam's collective experiences, knowledge, tenacity, and discipline will help us conduct meaningful 'Deep Explorations,' invest in the best entrepreneurs, and bring them our TDK Goodness like helping entrepreneurs access resources to scale production and commercialize faster."

TDK Ventures' mission to invest in breakthrough climate technology startups aligns with Europe's ambitious goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. To that end, it has initiated its $150 million (USD) multi-LP Fund EX1 (EX stands for energy transformation) that focuses on both European and North American-based electrification and decarbonization startups in Seed and Series A stages.

Last year, TDK Ventures chose London for the site of its European operations given the city's deep venture capital and private equity ecosystem, scientific talent, world-class university system, centralized location, and access to strong public markets. The city also boasts a spot in the global top-three rankings for climate and deep tech startup funding in past years according to multiple sources, with a wealth of climate and energy-tech investors in the area.

To learn more about TDK Ventures, interested startups or investment partners should visit www.tdk-ventures.com or reach out at contact@tdk-ventures.com.

About TDK Corporation

TDK Corporation is a world leader in electronic solutions for the smart society based in Tokyo, Japan. Built on a foundation of material sciences mastery, TDK welcomes societal transformation by resolutely remaining at the forefront of technological evolution and deliberately "Attracting Tomorrow." It was established in 1935 to commercialize ferrite, a key material in electronic and magnetic products. TDK's comprehensive, innovation-driven portfolio features passive components such as ceramic, aluminum electrolytic and film capacitors, as well as magnetics, high-frequency, and piezo and protection devices. The product spectrum also includes sensors and sensor systems such as temperature and pressure, magnetic, and MEMS sensors. In addition, TDK provides power supplies and energy devices, magnetic heads and more. These products are marketed under the product brands TDK, EPCOS, InvenSense, Micronas, Tronics and TDK-Lambda. TDK focuses on demanding markets in automotive, industrial and consumer electronics, and information and communication technology. The company has a network of design and manufacturing locations and sales offices in Asia, Europe, and in North and South America. In fiscal 2024, TDK posted total sales of USD 14.6 billion and employed about 101,000 people worldwide.

About TDK Ventures

TDK Ventures Inc. invests in startups to bolster innovation in materials science, energy/power and related areas typically underrepresented in venture capital portfolios. Established in 2019 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of TDK Corporation, the corporate venture company's vision is to propel the digital and energy transformations of segments such as health and wellness, next-generation transportation, robotics and industrial, mixed reality and the wider IoT/IIoT markets. TDK Ventures will co-invest and support promising portfolio companies by providing technical expertise and access to global markets where TDK operates. Interested startups or investment partners may contact TDK Ventures: www.tdk-ventures.com or contact@tdk-ventures.com.

You can download this text and associated images from https://www.tdk-ventures.com/tdk-ventures-announces-three-investment-team-members-to-expand-its-european-base-in-london.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240610110634/en/

Contacts:

TDK Ventures

Raphel Finell 408-667-5970

Jennifer Edwards 669-240-9239