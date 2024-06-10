GoDaddy 2023 Sustainability Report: Our Employees | Representation Matters

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 10, 2024 / GoDaddy:

Representation Matters

GoDaddy believes teams with different identities, backgrounds, and experiences attract and retain the best talent; build better products and services; help inspire customer loyalty; and enable collaboration and innovation. We're committed to continually fostering an environment that supports a balanced representation of those who have been historically underrepresented in the workplace - from our Board of Directors to employees just entering the workforce. We've made progress over the years, and we'll continue to make GoDaddy representative of our customers and communities.

Board of Directors Diversity1

Our business and ability to enhance long-term value are supported by our mission to make opportunity more inclusive for all through our work to serve our diverse customer base. It is important to our company that the Board reflects these values. As such, our Board, in conjunction with the Nominating and Governance Committee, seeks qualified individuals to serve as directors who broaden, among other things, the mix of experience, skills, knowledge, personal and professional backgrounds, age, and tenure of our Board. Our Board and Nominating and Governance Committee seek diverse director candidates as a reflection of the diversity among both our employees and customers.

For more information on our Board please review our 2024 Proxy Statement on our Governance page.

Race/ Ethnicity

37.5% Ethnically or Racially Diverse

Ethnically or Racially Diverse 62.5% Non-Ethnically or Racially Diverse

Gender

37.5% Women

Women 62.5% Men

Global Gender Diversity2

In 2023, women represented 30% of GoDaddy's global workforce. Across all categories, we were able to maintain the representation gains of women and non-binary employees in our workforce year-over-year, despite reduced hiring. Since we started reporting this information in 2015, women employed by GoDaddy increased by 5%, and women in leadership positions increased by 7%.

All company

2023 Women: 30%

2022 Women: 30%

Leaders and Directors

2023 Women: 32%

2022 Women: 32%

Technical roles

2023 Women: 21%

2022 Women: 21%

Non-tech roles

2023 Women: 38%

2022 Women: 38%

Non-binary

2023 Non-binary: 0.3%

2022 Non-binary: 0.3%

U.S. Race and Ethnic Diversity3

Across GoDaddy's U.S. team, 38% of employees identify as people of color. That's up 1% from 2022 and 6% since we started reporting this data in 2017. When reviewing leadership roles, 31% of GoDaddy's U.S. workforce are people of color, which is up 7% since we started reporting this information. The percentage of people of color in technical versus non-technical roles has increased 1% since last year to 41%, which is up 10% since we started reporting this information in 2017.

All company

2023 People of Color: 38%

2022 People of Color: 37%

Leaders and Directors

2023 People of Color: 31%

2022 People of Color: 31%

Technical roles

2023 People of Color: 41%

2022 People of Color: 40%

Non-tech roles

2023 People of Color: 34%

2022 People of Color: 34%

A Closer Review of U.S. Race and Ethnicity Representation Data4

The graphs above break down how employees identify by ethnicity in the U.S., including the 38% of employees who identify as people of color in 2023. Our employees identifying as Asian increased by over 1%, while all other groups remained within a couple of tenths of percentage points year-over-year. We recognize that ethnicity and race are not one and the same, and we continue to assess our data collection efforts against government reporting agencies and best practices.

2023

0.7% American Indian

American Indian 16.4 % Asian

% Asian 5.1% Black

Black 10.5% Hispanic

Hispanic 4.5% Multiracial

Multiracial 0.4% Pacific Islander

Pacific Islander 4.4% Undeclared

Undeclared 58.1% White

2022

0.7% American Indian

American Indian 15.3 % Asian

% Asian 5.2% Black

Black 10.8% Hispanic

Hispanic 4.4% Multiracial

Multiracial 0.4% Pacific Islander

Pacific Islander 4.6% Undeclared

Undeclared 58.6% White

In 2023, we also welcomed four new GoDaddy Executive Leadership Team members through internal promotions, each bringing diverse perspectives to our company, our leadership team, our employees, and our customers. For additional information on our Leadership team, visit our Governance page.

For more details on our workforce diversity, please review the Framework and Metrics section.

