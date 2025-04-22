GoDaddy: Above All, Be Yourself: Meet Camila Bautista

Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

I am a Senior Recruiting Coordinator at GoDaddy and have been with the company for ten months. With nine years of experience in Talent Acquisition, Recruiting, Candidate Experience, and Customer Support, I am passionate about this field. It allows me to assist others in securing their dream jobs and enhancing their interview processes. I studied International Business Management, and during my internship with General Electric, I discovered my passion for Talent Acquisition. That initial experience ignited a profound passion within me, compelling me to seek further opportunities in the field. Throughout my career, I've had the opportunity to work with both startups and multinational companies across various industries, including Tech, Education-Tech, Oil and Gas, Beauty, and Telecommunications. This diverse experience has provided me with a well-rounded perspective and a deep understanding of different talent needs. I also have a strong passion for languages, which has helped me work effectively with teams and candidates from all over the world. In addition to my corporate role, I've been passionate about beauty and fashion since I was 14 years old. I started watching makeup tutorials on YouTube, and in 2018, I began studying makeup professionally, which I continue to do today. I really enjoy balancing my career at GoDaddy with my creative side in beauty, as it allows me to explore both my corporate and artistic passions in parallel.

What initially attracted me to GoDaddy was its global influence, innovative strategies, and dedication to empowering small businesses. The chance to work in such a dynamic environment, surrounded by talented colleagues, has been a perfect match for my skills and ambitions. I've genuinely appreciated my time here.

What has driven your growth most through your career?

My growth has been fueled by an unwavering curiosity and a deep passion for enhancing processes. Being able to see how small changes can lead to big improvements, whether in candidate experience or team efficiency, really keeps me motivated. I also thrive on collaboration and learning from colleagues across different departments and cultures, which has significantly helped me grow in my role. One of the key drivers for me has been my love for working with both customers and candidates. I find great fulfillment in interacting with people and always strive to make every interaction better, whether it's enhancing the candidate experience or building stronger relationships with stakeholders. This focus on people and continuous improvement has really shaped my career growth.

If you had to describe GoDaddy's culture in one word, what would it be and why?

Inclusive. GoDaddy is all about bringing people together from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and experiences. It's a place where everyone's voice is heard, and there's a genuine commitment to supporting each other's growth. The company also values work-life balance, which allows us to be productive while maintaining a healthy personal life. Additionally, recognition is an integral part of the culture here.

Employees are celebrated for their contributions, which makes it a truly motivating environment.

This inclusive, balanced, and appreciative atmosphere is one of the things I love most about working at GoDaddy!

How have you and the team stayed successful and collaborated whilst working remote?

Effective communication and mutual trust have been essential for our remote work success. We've built a culture of transparency, and we make sure to stay connected through regular check-ins, virtual team meetings, and collaborative tools. It's really empowering to know that we can achieve our goals while maintaining flexibility and still feel like a tight-knit team.

What advice would you give to someone who is looking to join the company?

I would advise anyone looking to join GoDaddy to be ready to embrace a fast-paced, innovative environment. It's important to be adaptable and open to change, as the company is always evolving. Having a passion for helping small businesses and being excited about technology and global collaboration will also go a long way. Above all, be yourself - GoDaddy values authenticity and diverse perspectives!

What do you enjoy doing outside of work?

Outside of work, I'm a content creator, model, and makeup artist. I'm passionate about beauty and fashion, and I love keeping up with the latest trends and sharing my experiences on social media. This also gives me the opportunity to meet amazing people and connect with brands. I'm also a big fan of traveling, exploring new restaurants, and having great food experiences. One of my favorite things to do is visit bubble tea places-I absolutely love sipping on boba while walking around! I also enjoy going to concerts. There's something about the energy of live music that I find incredibly exciting and fulfilling. Spending time with my family and my partner is incredibly important to me, and I truly cherish those moments of connection. I also love animals and have two cats, Niza and Marshmellow, who bring so much joy and fun into my life! Additionally, I'm passionate about learning languages. I'm a native Spanish speaker, fluent in English, and I know a bit of French. Right now, I'm learning Portuguese, and I'm really excited to expand my language skills to continue in my journey of connecting with more people around the world!

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok

Career Page

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire