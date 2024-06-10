

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - U.S. forces have airdropped essential relief to civilians in Gaza affected by the ongoing conflict.



U.S. Central Command said it conducted a humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza on Sunday.



CENTCOM said a U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft dropped more than 10 metric tons of Meals Ready to Eat.



To date the U.S. has airdropped more than 1,050 metric tons of humanitarian assistance in addition to the assistance delivered by the Joint Logistics Over the Sea (JLOTS) corridor.



