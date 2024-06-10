

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Eyewear provider Fielmann Group (FLMNF.PK) Monday announced that its US subsidiary Fielmann USA will acquire Shopko Optical, an optical retailer based in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from Monarch Alternative Capital LP. The Financial aspects of the day deal is not revealed.



The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter. Shopko Optical operates more than 140 stores across 13 US states and generated $168 million in sales in 2023. Fielmann USA will add Shopko Optical into its omnichannel platform.



