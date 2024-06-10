

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of Energy has released the Fusion Energy Strategy 2024.



The DOE Fusion Energy Strategy 2024 was unveiled at an event at the White House co-hosted by the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.



The Strategy is organized around three pillars: closing the science and technology (S&T) gaps to a commercially relevant fusion pilot plant; preparing the path to sustainable, equitable commercial fusion deployment; and building and leveraging external partnerships.



In support of DOE's fusion energy strategy, DOE also announced a $180 million funding opportunity for Fusion Innovative Research Engine (FIRE) Collaboratives.



