

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI), Monday announced multi-year deals with NBCUniversal and Warner Bros Discovery Inc. (WBD) to stream entertainment and sports content for Canadian customers.



The media company added that NBCUniversal's Bravo channel, and Warner Bros.'s lifestyle and factual brands channels will start streaming in Canada from September 2024 and January 2025, respectively.



Currently, Rogers's stock is moving down 1.48 percent, to $38.20 on the New York Stock Exchange.



