Release by Scatec, a distributed-generation solar and battery energy storage systems (BESS) solution, is set to expand its solar and storage capacity in Cameroon by 28. 6 MW and 19. 2 MWh across two solar plants. Scatec signed two lease agreements with Cameroon's national electricity company, ENEO. The deals will expand Scatec's solar and battery storage capacity in the country to 64. 4 MW of solar and 38. 2 GWh of BESS across two sites. The company completed the solar plants in Maroua and Guilder, in northern Cameroon, in September 2023. The projects currently have 35. 8 MW of solar capacity ...

