

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures settled slightly higher on Monday, recovering after suffering a setback in the previous session.



Investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement, due on Wednesday. The central bank is unlikely to change interest rate this month.



The accompanying policy statement may reveal more about the timing and pace of interest-rate cuts later this year.



Investors have scaled back expectations for a Fed rate cut in September after Friday's data showed a much bigger than addition in non-farm payroll employment in May.



A stronger dollar limited the yellow metal's gains. The dollar index, which climbed to 105.39, was at 105.16 a little while ago, netting a gain of about 0.26%.



Gold futures for June ended higher by $2.50 or about 0.11% at $2,307.70 an ounce.



Silver futures for June ended up by $0.434 or about 1.5% at $29.769 an ounce, while Copper futures climbed to $4.5430, up $0.0595 or about 1.4%.



U.S. reports on consumer price inflation, producer prices, import and export prices, consumer sentiment and inflation expectations are in focus.



Meanwhile, the euro hit a one-month low against the dollar in the wake of political upheaval in France following President Emmanuel Macron's demand for an early legislative election.



Macron called a shock election after being trounced in the European Union vote by the far-right parties.



