

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recent research from the University of Copenhagen, as published in Alzheimer's & Dementia, has shed light on the potential of a compound found in pomegranates, urolithin A, as a promising treatment for Alzheimer's disease.



The study suggests that urolithin A can target and eliminate weak mitochondria in the brain, which could have significant implications for addressing cognitive decline associated with Alzheimer's.



The lead researcher, Vilhelm Bohr, a professor at the University of Copenhagen, explained that individuals with neurodegenerative conditions often experience mitochondrial dysfunction, leading to challenges in clearing weak mitochondria from the brain and resulting in impaired cognitive abilities. The research aimed to explore how urolithin A, found in pomegranates, could effectively remove weak mitochondria from the brain, comparable to a nicotinamide riboside (NAD) supplement, using mouse models with Alzheimer's.



The findings indicated that urolithin A demonstrated efficacy in removing weak mitochondria from the brain, performing similarly to NAD supplements. However, the exact dosage of urolithin A required to enhance memory and alleviate Alzheimer's symptoms is yet to be determined. It has been suggested that a higher dosage than that obtained from consuming a pomegranate daily may be necessary.



Although urolithin A is available in pill form, researchers are still in the process of establishing the appropriate dosage. It is also envisioned that urolithin A could potentially be used preventively, with minimal adverse effects due to its natural origin.



While clinical trials have shown success in treating muscular diseases with urolithin A, further investigation is warranted to determine its efficacy in treating Alzheimer's disease. Nevertheless, the potential of this natural compound presents a promising avenue for future research and the development of treatments for Alzheimer's disease.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken