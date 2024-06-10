

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The growing number of prescriptions for finasteride has become a major concern within the medical community due to potential adverse health effects, despite its high efficacy.



According to a study published in the journal Drugs, finasteride has shown a success rate of 80 to 90%, but the oral medication has been associated with concerning side effects. There has been a significant surge in finasteride prescriptions, increasing by nearly 200% in recent years, leading to heightened awareness of its negative reactions.



While initially approved by the FDA for the treatment of enlarged prostates, finasteride later obtained authorization for hair loss treatment, as reported by NBC News. This daily oral medication is used to slow down male-pattern baldness.



Mental health issues such as depression have also been linked to the use of finasteride. In 2022, the FDA announced plans to update the drug's warning label to include risks of suicidal thoughts and behaviors, based on reports from patients as cited by Reuters.



A 2023 article in the International Journal of Impotence Research has sparked widespread online discussions about the post-finasteride syndrome, which is associated with decreased libido, erectile dysfunction, and cognitive impairments. The Mayo Clinic has also noted that some individuals may experience reduced sexual desire, performance, or erectile problems while taking finasteride. Although rare, some patients have reported decreased semen production, as outlined in a recent review in the International Journal of Impotence Research.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken