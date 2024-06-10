

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Tech giant Apple Inc.'s (AAPL) mixed-reality headset Apple Vision Pro arrives in new countries and regions, beginning June 28.



Apple Vision Pro will be available for pre-order in China mainland, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore on June 13, and customers in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the U.K. can pre-order on June 28.



'The enthusiasm for Apple Vision Pro has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to introduce the magic of spatial computing to more customers around the world,' said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO. 'We can't wait for more people to see the impossible become possible, whether working and collaborating with an infinite canvas for apps, reliving treasured memories in three dimensions, watching TV shows and movies in a one-of-a-kind personal cinema, or enjoying brand-new spatial experiences that defy imagination.'



Apple also kicked off WWDC 2024 with the announcement of visionOS 2, the first big software update for the Vision Pro headset.



VisionOS 2 introduces a powerful way for users to create spatial photos with the images already in their library, intuitive hand gestures to easily access important information at a glance, and new features for Mac Virtual Display, Travel Mode, and Guest User.



visionOS uses advanced machine learning to transform a 2D image into a beautiful spatial photo that truly comes to life on Vision Pro. Users can share their spatial photos with loved ones to view on Vision Pro, or use SharePlay in the Photos app with their spatial Persona and enjoy their panoramas, spatial videos, and more - all while feeling like everyone is in the same physical space.



