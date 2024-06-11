

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Tuesday release April figures for current account, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, the current account surplus was $6.93 billion.



Japan will see May figures for its M2 money stock, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 2.1 percent on year, easing from 2.2 percent in April.



Australia will see May results for the surveys for business confidence and condition from NAB; in April, their scores were +1 and +7.



Indonesia will provide April figures for retail sales; in March, sales were up 9.3 percent on year.



