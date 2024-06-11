

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Centurion Acquisition Corp. said it has priced its initial public offering of 25 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit.



The units will be listed on the Nasdaq Global Market and will trade under the ticker symbol 'ALFUU' beginning on June 11, 2024. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant exercisable to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share.



Only whole warrants will be exercisable. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on Nasdaq under the symbols 'ALF' and 'ALFUW,' respectively. The offering is expected to close on June 12, 2024.



