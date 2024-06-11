

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Instruments plc reported profit before tax of 71.3 million pounds for the 12 months to 31 March 2024 compared to 73.5 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 86.5 pence compared to 100.3 pence. Adjusted operating profit was 80.3 million pounds, compared to 80.5 million pounds, last year. Adjusted earnings per share declined to 107.5 pence from 111.3 pence. Revenue was 470.4 million pounds, up 5.8% from prior year.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 15.9 pence per share. This results in a total dividend of 20.8 pence per share, growth of 6.7%. An interim dividend of 4.9 pence per share was paid on 12 January 2024. The final dividend will be paid on 20 August 2024 to shareholders on the register as at 12 July 2024.



Oxford Instruments has entered into an agreement to acquire FemtoTools AG, a developer of nanoindentation instruments. Oxford is paying an initial cash consideration of 17 million Swiss francs, on a cash-free, debt-free basis, with a further 7 million Swiss francs consideration conditional on FemtoTools' performance over a 33-month period following completion.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken