

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior Plc (SNR.L), a maker of technology components and systems, said on Tuesday that it has received 10-year production contracts from Collins Aerospace for the supply of precision formed and machined thrust reverser structural components for Boeing 787, Airbus A320neo, and Airbus A220 aircraft.



The total value of the contracts is around $80 million.



For Boeing, the deliveries commenced in January 2024, while for Airbus deliveries will begin in January 2025.



Manufacturing is being undertaken at Senior Aerospace's Jet Products facility near San Diego, California.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken