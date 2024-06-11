

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - FirstGroup Plc (FGROY.PK), a provider of public transport services in the UK, Tuesday reported loss before tax from continuing operations of 18.8 million pounds for the full year compared with profit before tax of 97.1 million pounds in the previous year, mainly due to lower revenue and LGPS pension settlement and related charges of 146.9 million pounds.



Excluding one-time items, the company had adjusted profit before tax of 139 million pounds, up from 104.2 million pounds a year ago.



The company posted loss form continuing operations of 3.7 million pounds or 1.5p per share compared with profit of 86.7 million pounds or 10.3p per share last year.



Net loss was 15.9 million pounds or 2.4p per share compared with net profit of 87.1 million pounds or 11.4p per share a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share increased to 16.1p from 11.2p last year.



Revenue for the year declined to 4.715 billion pounds from 4.755 billion pounds in the previous year.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 4.0p per share, to be paid on August 23 to shareholders on the register as on July 19.



Looking ahead, the company said its fiscal 2025 outlook remains in line with the group's expectations.



