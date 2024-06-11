Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) and Bourns, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of electronics components for power, protection, and sensing solutions, announced their strategic collaboration to assist customers in the development of high-power solutions, a critical component in advancing electrification and sustainability initiatives.

High-power designs require an extensive amount of customized magnetic components from a knowledgeable supplier experienced in developing solutions for high-frequency applications. Arrow, as part of this collaboration, will leverage Bourns' expertise in customized magnetic development.

"High-power designs are crucial for successful net-zero initiatives, and we're thrilled to engage in a strategic collaboration with Bourns to strengthen the development and proliferation of high-power designs. With the two companies' combined strengths, Arrow and Bourns are able to serve a more diverse and global customer base," said Murdoch Fitzgerald, vice president, global engineering and design services at Arrow Electronics.

High-power designs are increasingly being developed as it plays a pivotal role in achieving energy efficiency. These are essential for various net-zero projects such as electric vehicles, renewable energy, battery storage, grid infrastructure, and other applications. The adoption of high-power designs is further boosted by the development of Silicon Carbide (SiC) MOSFETs and Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Pseudomorphic High-Electron-Mobility Transistors (pHEMTs).

The complexities associated with high-power electronics design, including lack of power expertise, stringent functional safety and reliability requirements, intricate PCB layout, and the necessity for costly testing equipment, pose challenges for innovators. Arrow Electronics has recently opened its High-Power CoE in the UK to address these challenges.

Customers can rely on Arrow's High-Power Centre of Excellence in Swindon and the Bourns Power Applications Laboratory in Cork, Ireland to deliver innovative and leading-edge power electronics products. Customers will also be able to accelerate and de-risk design cycles, while also gaining access to a world-class engineering team from Arrow's eInfochips enabling them to plan and manage their product roadmap and lifecycles.

"Our Power Application Laboratory team is excited about our collaboration with Arrow that will help us enhance our mutual customers' power supply designs by increasing efficiency, reducing heat loss and optimizing cost. The team in Cork has vast experience and expertise in power supply simulation modelling and testing. These capabilities enable them to provide custom magnetic designs that meet designers' requirements in industry-leading fast turn-around times," said Brian Ahearne, vice president of product and technology at Bourns Power Division.

To learn more about the collaboration, visit Arrow booth #638, hall 9 at PCIM Europe, an international event in power electronics, scheduled in Nuremberg, Germany from 11th to 13th June 2024 or https://www.einfochips.com/arrow-bourns-collaboration/.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics guides innovation forward for thousands of leading technology manufacturers and service providers. With 2023 sales of $33 billion, Arrow develops technology solutions that improve business and daily life. Learn more at arrow.com.

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. With 500-plus products developed and 40 million deployments in 140 countries, eInfochips continues to fuel technological innovations in multiple verticals. eInfochips accelerates time to market for its customers with its expertise in the areas of cloud, IoT, AI/ML, digital twins, hyper automation and cybersecurity.

About Bourns

Bourns, Inc., is a leading manufacturer and supplier of position and speed sensors, circuit protection solutions, magnetic components, microelectronic modules, panel controls and resistive products. Headquartered in Riverside, Calif., USA, Bourns serves a broad range of markets, including automotive, industrial, consumer, communications, non-critical life support medical (low/medium risk), audio and various other market segments. Additional company and product information is available at www.bourns.com.

Bourns® and the Bourns logo are registered trademarks of Bourns, Inc. and may be used only with the permission of Bourns and proper acknowledgement. Other listed names and brands are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Bourns® products have not been designed for and are not intended for use in "lifesaving," "life-critical" or "life-sustaining" applications nor any other applications where failure or malfunction of the Bourns® product may result in personal injury or death. See Legal Disclaimer Notice www.bourns.com/docs/legal/disclaimer.pdf

