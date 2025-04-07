Anzeige
Lumissil Microsystems Inc: Lumissil's Green PHY Solution Selected to Support Arrow Electronics in the new EVSE Reference Design Project

Finanznachrichten News

MILPITAS, Calif., April 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumissil Microsystems, an analog/mixed-signal solution provider, has been selected by Arrow Electronics to support their new Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE) reference design, aimed at simplifying development and accelerating time to market for ISO 15118-compliant charging solutions.

The reference design integrates the CG5317 Green PHY modem from Lumissil with a complete ISO 15118 software stack, providing manufacturers with a ready-to-use hardware and software solution that reduces development complexity. With Arrow's extensive industry expertise, the reference design helps EVSE manufacturers shorten engineering cycles, ensuring a faster path to compliance with vehicle-to-grid (V2G) communication standards.

"As demand for robust and secure EV charging infrastructure grows, manufacturers need solutions that reduce development risks and accelerate deployment," said Nadav Katsir at Lumissil Microsystems. "Arrow's selection of CG5317 for their EVSE reference design helps underscore its industry-leading performance, giving customers a streamlined path to developing ISO 15118-compliant charging solutions."

By leveraging CG5317's proven PLC capabilities and a pre-integrated software stack, the reference design eliminates challenges related to firmware development, compliance testing, and hardware-software compatibility. This enables EVSE manufacturers to focus on differentiation while bringing products to market faster.

The EVSE reference design is available to OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers, and EVSE developers looking to accelerate ISO 15118 adoption. For more details, visit https://www.arrow.com/en/research-and-events/articles/arrow-electronics-released-their-own-vehicle-to-grid-communication-software-stack

About Lumissil Microsystems
Lumissil Microsystems specializes in analog/mixed-signal products for automotive, Communications, industrial, and consumer markets. Lumissil's primary products are LED drivers for low to mid-power RGB color mixing and high-power lighting applications. Other products include audio, sensors, high-speed wire communications, optical networking, and application specific microcontrollers. Lumissil Microsystems has worldwide offices in the US, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, mainland China, Europe, Hong Kong, India, Israel, and Korea. Website: https://www.lumissil.com

Contact:
Raphi Zadicario
rzadicario@lumissil.com


