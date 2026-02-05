

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $194.60 million, or $3.75 per share. This compares with $99.20 million, or $1.86 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Arrow Electronics Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $227.68 million or $4.39 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 20.1% to $8.746 billion from $7.282 billion last year.



Arrow Electronics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $194.60 Mln. vs. $99.20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.75 vs. $1.86 last year. -Revenue: $8.746 Bln vs. $7.282 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 7.95 B To $ 8.55 B



