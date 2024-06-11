

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed on Tuesday as investor focus shifted to Wednesday's U.S. consumer price data and the Federal Reserve interest-rate decision.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but traders will pay closer attention to Fed officials' updated projections for the economy and rates.



The benchmark DAX was up 6 points at 18,501 after declining 0.3 percent in the previous session.



The euro was little changed, after having hit a one-month low the day before following French President Emmanuel Macron's decision to call a snap national election due to a strong showing for far-right parties in the European Parliament elections.



Likewise, Euro zone government bonds steadied after a sell-off in the previous session.



