

TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Acer Inc. (ACID.L) Tuesday announced 16.8 percent growth in May revenues, compared to the prior year.



The May revenues were NT$ 21.13 billion, while the year-to-May consolidated revenues increased 15.9 percent to NT$ 97.81 billion.



The revenues from the personal computers business grew 26 percent year over year in May.



The major ICT company said revenues for its Altos Computing Inc., specializing in AI server and workstations, grew 256.4 percent year-over-year in May.



Acer ITS Inc. revenues grew 58.5 percent, while Acerpure Inc. revenues grew 22 percent year-over-year in May.



At the recent Computex Taipei held in early June, Acer's showcase of its range of AI products including PCs, servers, and AI-assisted medical and smart city solutions was well received.



