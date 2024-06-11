

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The US Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning to consumers and retailers that they should not eat, sell or serve any flavor of Diamond Shruumz brand's microdosing chocolate bars.



FDA issued the warning after 6 people were hospitalized due to the consumption of microdosing chocolate.



A total of eight illnesses have been reported from Arizona, Indiana, Nevada, and Pennsylvania.



People who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars reported a variety of severe symptoms including seizures, central nervous system depression, agitation, abnormal heart rates, hyper/hypotension, nausea, and vomiting.



FDA said that since the full list of retailers is currently unknown, it recommends that people do not purchase or consume any flavor of Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars from any retail or online locations in the country for the time being.



Since this product may appeal to children and teenagers as it is marketed as a candy, parents and caregivers have been advised to take extra care to avoid them being consumed by younger people.



FDA said it is working with CDC, America's Poison Centers and state and local partners to investigate a series of illnesses associated with eating Diamond Shruumz-brand Microdosing Chocolate Bars, and is 'considering the appropriate next steps'.



