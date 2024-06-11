

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology firm Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (ZBH) announced Tuesday a limited distribution agreement with THINK Surgical, Inc. to offer its wireless, handheld, TMINI Miniature Robotic System for total knee arthroplasty.



The deal will result in an exclusive offering, integrating Zimmer Biomet technology into a customized TMINI robotic solution. Zimmer Biomet anticipates introducing the customized TMINI System to select markets in the U.S. in the second half of 2024.



Zimmer Biomet said the system complements its comprehensive, flagship ROSA Robotics portfolio with a handheld robotic option that enables accurate implant placement to a predetermined CT-based, three-dimensional surgical plan. ROSA Robotics portfolio featurs applications for knee, hip and shoulder arthroplasty.



Nitin Goyal, Chief Science, Technology and Innovation Officer at Zimmer Biomet, said, 'We are proud to be the first medtech company to offer two complementary robotic systems for surgeons looking to incorporate robotic assistance while performing a knee replacement. TMINI addresses surgeon demand for an ergonomic, wireless, handheld robotic system and now, in addition to ROSA, underscores our dedication to empowering surgeons with more choices to make the right decision for each patient.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken