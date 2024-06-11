

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Violent crimes have dropped at record levels in the United States in the first quarter of 2024, according to latest data released by The Federal Bureau of Investigation.



Preliminary data collected by FBI from more than 11,000 law enforcement agencies around the country show that in the first quarter of this year, murders decreased by 26 percent, robberies by almost 18 percent, and violent crime overall by 15 percent.



These large decreases follow major reductions in crime in nearly every category in 2023 - including one of the lowest rates for all violent crime in 50 years and significant declines in murder.



This is in contrast to significant increase in murders recorded during the Trump Administration.



The Biden Administration's America Rescue Plan delivered $15 billion to cities to hire and retain more cops and keep communities safe. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, the most significant gun violence legislation in nearly 30 years, was implemented n 2022.



Commenting on the data, President Joe Biden said his Administration is 'putting more cops on the beat, holding violent criminals accountable, and getting illegal guns off the street - and we are doing it in partnership with communities. As a result, Americans are safer today than when I took office.'



Biden vowed that he will continue fighting for funding for 100,000 additional police officers, and crime prevention and community violence intervention programs.



