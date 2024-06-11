

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Agricultural sciences company FMC Corp. (FMC) announced Tuesday that its Board of Directors has appointed Pierre Brondeau as chief executive officer, in addition to his role as board chairman. He succeeds current president and CEO Mark Douglas, who has stepped down following more than 14 years with the company.



In addition, the Board of Directors has appointed Ronaldo Pereira as president of FMC Corp. Brondeau and Pereira assume their new roles effective immediately. Douglas will serve as an executive advisor to the senior management team through September 1.



Brondeau was chairman and CEO of FMC from 2010 until his retirement in June 2020, and has continued to serve as chairman of the board during the last four years. He also served as president from January 2010 until May 2018; and executive chairman from June 2020 to April 2021.



Before joining FMC in January 2010, Brondeau served as president and CEO, Dow Advanced Materials Division, until his retirement in September 2009.



Prior to Dow's acquisition of Rohm and Haas in April 2009, Brondeau was president and chief operating officer of Rohm and Haas from May 2008. He held numerous executive positions during his tenure at Rohm and Haas from 1989 through May 2008 in Europe and the United States.



Meanwhile, Pereira has been with FMC for nearly 28 years, most recently serving as executive vice president and president of the Americas region. As FMC president, Pereira will have expanded responsibilities, including executive oversight for all commercial, sales and marketing globally, as well as overseeing the Sustainability, External Affairs, Regulatory and Marketing functions. He will also retain oversight of the Plant Health business.



The company also said it is reaffirming second quarter 2024 revenue and earnings guidance ranges. The company expects earnings in a range $0.43 to $0.72 per share on revenues between $1.0 billion and $1.15 billion.



