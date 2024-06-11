

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two U.S. astronauts will conduct a spacewalk outside the International Space Station Thursday.



The six and a half hours-long spacewalk is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. ET.



NASA said it will stream the spacewalk on NASA+, NASA Television, the NASA app, YouTube, and the agency's website.



NASA astronauts Tracy Dyson and Matt Dominick will exit the station's Quest airlock to complete the removal of a faulty electronics box, called a radio frequency group, from a communications antenna on the starboard truss of the space station. The pair also will collect samples for analysis to understand the ability of microorganisms to survive and reproduce on the exterior of the orbiting laboratory.



Following the completion of the spacewalk, NASA will announce participating crew members for U.S. spacewalks 91 and 92, scheduled for June 24 and July 2, respectively.



Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams had reached the International Space Station aboard Boeing's Starliner spacecraft last week.



