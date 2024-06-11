

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - On a lean day of economic announcements, investors might be focusing on geopolitical developments on Tuesday. Major events are expected this week.



Early trends from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower.



As of 8.10 am ET, the Dow futures were down 124.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were declining 12.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were sliding 45.25 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Monday higher. The Nasdaq climbed 59.40 points or 0.4 percent to 17,192.53, the S&P 500 rose 13.80 points or 0.3 percent to 5,360.79 and the Dow edged up 69.05 points or 0.2 percent to 38868.04.



On the economic front, the quarterly Services Survey results for the first quarter will be issued at 10.00 am ET. In the prior quarter, the selected services revenues were up 2.3 percent.



The 8-week Treasury bill auction will be held at 11.00 am ET.



The 10-year Treasury Note auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday. China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.76 percent to 3,028.05. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index tumbled 1.04 percent to 18,176.34.



Japanese markets ended slightly higher. The Nikkei average rose 0.25 percent to 39,134.79 while the broader Topix index settled 0.20 percent lower at 2,776.80.



Australian markets fell sharply. The broader All Ordinaries index ended down 1.32 percent at 8,005.90.



