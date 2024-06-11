

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Allegion plc (ALLE) Tuesday announced the acquisition of Unicel Architectural Corp., a manufacturer of glass, timber, and aluminum building solutions based in Quebec, Canada. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Following the acquisition, Unicel Architectural will become part of the Allegion Americas segment, under the leadership of Allegion Senior Vice President Dave Ilardi.



Additionally, Unicel Architectural's Co-Presidents Samuel Doyon-Bissonnette and Vincent Couturier will be joining Allegion to oversee the Unicel Architectural division within Allegion Americas' non-residential sector, ensuring a smooth transition.



Unicel Architectural products are primarily distributed in Canada and the U.S., where they are commonly utilized in healthcare, education, government, and other non-residential environments.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos. Hier klicken