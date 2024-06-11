GoDaddy: Prompting Discussions of Inclusivity: Meet Srinivasa Rao Sharma

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 11, 2024 / GoDaddy

Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and what do you do here at GoDaddy.

My name is Srinivasa Rao Sharma, but most people call me Srini. I grew up in Chennai, a city in the south of India, where I was the first person in my family to attend high school and college. I learned about the possibility of getting an education in the United States through my friends at undergrad and decided to apply. I got into Purdue University (go Boilermakers) and completed my graduate degree in Industrial Engineering. I like to optimize things around me. If I see dishes on a dining table that can be set up in a better manner, I will be the first one to do it. I also enjoy cooking and eating delicious Indian vegetarian food, especially biryani.

My wife and I like to go on road trips. I drove from Boston to Seattle (3,000 miles) in three and a half days this year. We added 30,000 miles to our car in just the last two years. We have a four-month-old son named Athik Shrey, which means "more kindness."

I joined GoDaddy on Valentine's Day in 2022 - I found the perfect match for my career! I started as a Senior Business Analyst, working on data enablement for various ventures. Later, I took on additional responsibilities to manage and enable data products related to cash receipts and maintain one of the most used and critical dashboards in the company. If you have any questions about revenue or cash receipt anomalies, you can ask me. Currently, I work as a Senior Business Analyst II in the Customer Product Analytics team.

What has been one of your proudest moments at GoDaddy?

After eight months at GoDaddy, I was entrusted the responsibility to own a vital data product that had a high impact on the business and improve its performance and reliability. I redesigned the underlying architecture, rebuilt the report with enhanced Tableau functionality, and delivered it to our stakeholders with faster loading and better user experience.

What do you want your colleagues, neighbors, and friends to take away from Asian Heritage Month?

Asian Heritage Month offers a valuable opportunity to acknowledge and honor the diverse contributions of Asians across various domains, including technology. It serves as a platform to gain insight into the rich and distinct cultures embraced by our Asian friends, neighbors, and colleagues, and to appreciate how these cultural influences shape their professional demeanor, communication, and personal traits.

Moreover, Asian Heritage Month prompts discussions about workplace inclusion and equity, fostering a deeper understanding of the importance of diversity. It encourages individuals to reflect on their roles in maintaining a fair and equitable work environment, ensuring that everyone, regardless of cultural background, is treated with respect and given equal opportunities.

How do you celebrate or honor your heritage and culture?

We celebrate festivals throughout the year to honor our heritage and culture. Every festival has its own way of celebration. One of my favorite festivals that we celebrate around January 15th each year is called "Thai Pongal". During this festival, we honor the contributions of our farmers. We eat sugarcane and wear new clothes. We also conduct bull-taming competitions to recognize how important cows and bulls are for our farmers and society.

Moreover, our culture is expressed through the way we conduct marriages. These are lavish events that draw around a thousand guests. The ceremonies last for two to three days and follow intricate rituals that reflect our deep reverence for tradition and kinship.

Who are some mentors or public figures from your community that have influenced you in your life or professional career?

When I was a student, I found inspiration in the words of one of the greatest scientists, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam, the former President of India. Despite being born into a very poor family, he rose to become the President of India. Dr. Kalam was the epitome of humility, always advocating for the welfare of students and youth in our country. One of his famous quotes that deeply resonated with me is: "Dream is not that which you see while sleeping, it is something that does not let you sleep." I continue to live by this philosophy today. I have experienced countless sleepless nights as I relentlessly pursue my dreams.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

I have a few very simple and straightforward mantras in life. Some I learned from my dad and others I have learned from mentors. I will share two below.

"Money is not the only reward you might get for your efforts. There are other forms of rewards that are more valuable than money that one must not fail to recognize."

"The most expected reward or prize is always delivered at the most unexpected times."

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok

Career Page

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on accesswire.com