

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Defense ministers, mainly from the West, will gather in Brussels this week for two major meetings to declare solidarity on efforts to maintain international security.



The U.S.-led meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group will be held on Thursday.



U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. CQ Brown will join ministers of defense and senior military officials from nearly 50 nations to discuss the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and the continued support from the international community to provide support to Ukraine with the means necessary to defend their sovereign territory, Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.



Ryder said discussions will likely focus, in part, on continued efforts to bolster Ukraine's air-defense capabilities, as well as efforts to enhance the defense industrial base within Ukraine and across the alliance.



This will be the 23rd meeting of the UDCG since Secretary Austin formed the international group in April 2022.



Friday, NATO Defense Ministerial meeting will be held at NATO Headquarters in Brussels.



Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will also participate in the meeting representing the United States.



