

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The United States and Poland jointly launched a new Ukraine Communications Group based in Warsaw to support Ukraine against Russia's aggression in the information space.



The UCG will bring together like-minded partner governments to coordinate messaging, promote accurate reporting of Russia's full-scale invasion, amplify Ukrainian voices, and expose Kremlin information manipulation.



Representatives from participating countries will begin collaborating in person to support Ukraine's independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity through collaborative efforts to counter disinformation and support fact-based reporting, the U.S. State Department said.



The Kremlin repeatedly uses lies and manipulation to peddle false pretexts for its unjustifiable invasion, obfuscate its war aims, and attempt to fracture worldwide solidarity with the Ukrainian people, it said in a statement. 'The UCG is designed to counter these deceptive narratives and reinforce honest coverage of Ukraine's resilience and bravery in the face of Russia's aggression'.



