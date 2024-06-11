Anzeige
11.06.2024
WKN: 753718 | ISIN: US98956P1021 | Ticker-Symbol: ZIM
11.06.2024
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.: Zimmer Biomet Enters Distribution Agreement with THINK Surgical to Offer TMINI Miniature Handheld Robotic System for Total Knee Arthroplasty

--TMINI System Complements Company's Flagship ROSA® Robotics Portfolio Featuring Applications for Knee, Hip and Shoulder Arthroplasty--

WARSAW, Ind., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced a limited distribution agreement with THINK Surgical, Inc. regarding its wireless, handheld, TMINI Miniature Robotic System for total knee arthroplasty. The agreement will result in an exclusive offering, integrating Zimmer Biomet technology into a customized TMINI robotic solution. The TMINI system complements Zimmer Biomet's comprehensive, flagship ROSA® Robotics portfolio with a handheld robotic option that enables accurate implant placement to a predetermined CT-based, three-dimensional surgical plan.

"We are proud to be the first medtech company to offer two complementary robotic systems for surgeons looking to incorporate robotic assistance while performing a knee replacement," said Dr. Nitin Goyal, Chief Science, Technology and Innovation Officer at Zimmer Biomet. "TMINI addresses surgeon demand for an ergonomic, wireless, handheld robotic system and now, in addition to ROSA, underscores our dedication to empowering surgeons with more choices to make the right decision for each patient."

Earlier this year, Zimmer Biomet expanded its flagship ROSA Robotics portfolio with ROSA Shoulder, the world's first robotic surgery system for shoulder replacement. The platform, which includes applications for total knee and total hip replacement, remains the Company's core focus, while working with THINK Surgical to introduce a customized TMINI system that integrates Zimmer Biomet technology.

"Our strategic partnership with THINK Surgical allows us to explore the value of a handheld platform to accelerate adoption of robotics in orthopedic surgery," added Dr. Goyal. "We believe the TMINI system's design is particularly valuable and well-suited for knee procedures performed in ambulatory surgery centers and other out-patient settings."

Zimmer Biomet anticipates introducing the customized TMINI System to select markets in the U.S. in the second half of 2024. For more information, visit https://thinksurgical.com/tmini/.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/zimmerbiomet or X / Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Media


Investors

Heather Zoumas-Lubeski


Zach Weiner

445-248-0577


908-591-6955

[email protected]


[email protected]




SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

