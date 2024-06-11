Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loans issued by Nordea Bank Apb on CPH Cash Bond Trading

As of June 12, 2024, the following instruments issued by Nordea Bank Apb will change market segment, short name, and trading code: ISIN DK0030524434 Current Market Segment CPH Cash Bond Trading Current Short name NDA BB D059 Current Trading Code NDA_BB_D059 New Market Segment CPH Structured Products New Short Name NBF BB D059 New Trading Code NBF_BB_D059 ISIN DK0030465752 Current Market Segment CPH Cash Bond Trading Current Short name Kreditb. EUR HYI 2025 Current Trading Code KREDITB._EUR_HYI_2025 New Market Segment CPH Structured Products New Short Name NDA C181 New Trading Code NDA_C181 For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.