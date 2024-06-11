Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Die Zeit ist gekommen – diese Aktie könnte jetzt durchstarten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
11.06.24
17:53 Uhr
11,255 Euro
-0,010
-0,09 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORDEA BANK ABP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,24511,28517:54
11,25511,29017:54
GlobeNewswire
11.06.2024 17:22 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Change of market segment, short name and trading code for bond loans issued by Nordea Bank Apb on CPH Cash Bond Trading

As of June 12, 2024, the following instruments issued by Nordea Bank Apb will
change market segment, short name, and trading code: 

ISIN          DK0030524434      
Current Market Segment CPH Cash Bond Trading 
Current Short name   NDA BB D059      
Current Trading Code  NDA_BB_D059      
                        
New Market Segment   CPH Structured Products
New Short Name     NBF BB D059      
New Trading Code    NBF_BB_D059      



ISIN          DK0030465752      
Current Market Segment CPH Cash Bond Trading 
Current Short name   Kreditb. EUR HYI 2025 
Current Trading Code  KREDITB._EUR_HYI_2025 
                        
New Market Segment   CPH Structured Products
New Short Name     NDA C181        
New Trading Code    NDA_C181        


For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance,
tel. +45 33 93 33 66.
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.