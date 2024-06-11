

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A new bill in Louisiana, known as HB467, is on the cusp of approval, permitting the sale of raw milk despite concerns voiced by state and federal agencies about health risks during a potential bird flu outbreak in cattle.



The bill secured unanimous approval in the House last month and is awaiting the final nod from Gov. Jeff Landry.



Once enacted, the law will mandate labels on raw milk products, cautioning that they are not fit for human consumption and may harbor harmful bacteria due to the absence of pasteurization. Despite this warning, legislators conceded that the label is unlikely to dissuade individuals from consuming raw milk, which remains legally permissible. The bill also requires monthly salmonella testing, with the provision to suspend sales in the event of outbreaks.



Conservative media commentators from various outlets, including The Blaze, QAnon, Infowars, and Gab, have been advocating the purported benefits of raw milk, based on an analysis by Media Matters, a left-leaning organization.



The proponents of raw milk assert that pasteurization leads to a reduction in the nutritional content and beneficial bacteria in milk, contending that raw milk is more nourishing and contributes to overall health.



Conversely, health authorities and scientific experts argue that these claims lack substantial evidence. Mike Strain, commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry and a veterinarian, emphasized during a meeting that the discussion necessitates a careful assessment of political considerations against scientific evidence and risks.



Additionally, with a 10-state outbreak of H5N1 affecting more than 80 herds, the consumption of raw milk now carries heightened risks, according to Strain, who highlighted that milk from an infected cow contains 'significant' levels of the virus.



