

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The American Cancer Society recently conducted a study that found that less than 20% of eligible individuals in the United States are up to date with recommended lung cancer screening.



The study, which was published in JAMA Internal Medicine, revealed that screening rates were particularly low among uninsured adults and in Southern states with high lung cancer mortality rates.



This study analyzed data from the 2022 Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, a nationwide survey. Out of nearly 26,000 eligible individuals for lung cancer screening, 61.5% reported being current smokers.



Shockingly, only 18.1% reported being up to date with lung cancer screening. The study also found that individuals who underwent screening had a higher likelihood of being diagnosed with early-stage cancer compared to those who did not undergo screening.



Dr. Priti Bandi, the scientific director of cancer risk factors and screening surveillance research at the American Cancer Society, stressed the importance of improving lung cancer screening rates.



She highlighted that while progress has been made in this area, further advancements are needed. Early detection through screening is crucial as lung cancer often does not exhibit symptoms in its initial stages.



The United States Preventive Services Task Force and the American Cancer Society recommend annual low-dose CT scans for individuals at high risk of developing lung cancer, typically between 50-80 years old, with a smoking history of 20 pack-years or more, and either current smokers or have quit within the last 15 years.



Lisa Lacasse, president of the American Cancer Society Action Network, emphasized the importance of removing barriers to accessing care to enable individuals to utilize preventive and early detection screenings promptly and without cost. She added that expanding Medicaid in the 10 states that have yet to do so would significantly improve access to these lifesaving screenings and decrease lung cancer deaths, along with eliminating patient costs for screening and follow-up tests.



